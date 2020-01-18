Has Keerthy Suresh Quit Ajay Devgn's Film 'Maidaan'? Here's The Truth

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for her Hindi debut film titled Maidaan. She started shooting for her upcoming film in October last year with actor Ajay Devgn. However, as per recent reports, it was being said that Keerthy Suresh might have opted out of Maidaan.

However, Keerthy Suresh’s team has quashed all such reports. His team has said that they are still working out on the dates and that she is also a part of the project. They also added saying that they will get a complete clarity in the coming days. Currently, Keerthy Suresh is working on multiple projects in the South which are at different stages of production.

All you need to know about Maidaan

Early last year, Amit Sharma announced his second directorial with Ajay Devgn. Shortly after the announcement, the movie's title was revealed. The movie titled Maidaan is based on the real-life of former football coach and manager of Indian National Football team Syed Abdul Rahim.

While Ajay Devgn was supposed to reprise the role of Rahim, Keerthy was signed on to play his wife in Maidaan. However, if Keerthy exits the film, the movie will seem to be stalled without a leading lady.

On the professional front, Keerthy, who recently won the National Award for her role in Nag Aswin's Mahanati, has a slew of movies in her kitty. According to reports, Keerthy's first release for 2020 will be Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The historic drama starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead has an ensemble cast consisting of Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshini, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, among others.

Touted to be the most expensive Malayalam movie, Marakkar will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. Besides the multi-lingual, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies up the marquee.

Image Courtesy: Keertjy Suresh Instagram

