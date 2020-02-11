Kendall Jenner Slays In These Unconventional Outfits; See Pics

Widely known for her role in the TV reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is an American model who started her modelling career in the year 2009. She has always been a fashion inspiration for many and her Instagram pictures are proof to that. With every picture, she impresses everyone with her unique and impeccable style. Here are some of her unconventional outfit choices in which she slays in.

Kendall Jenner's in unconventional outfits

Kendall Jenner boasts a whole range of unique styles of denim in the above pictures. The jeans Jenner is wearing are constructed from two pairs of recycled jeans. The outfit is ripped at the seams and then sewn together which means that both the front and back works like zippers.

In the above picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful black gown with a bold slit on both sides. Her dress also had a halter neck and a bareback. She styled her hair in an open hairdo. She paired her outfit with black heels and statement earrings. Kendall went for minimalistic makeup for a perfect look.

In the above picture, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a sheer black dress that had polka dots detail on it. She paired her outfit with black, polka-dots stockings. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of white statement earrings to break the monotony of the black. For hair, she went for an open hairdo and kept her makeup minimalistic.

