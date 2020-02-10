Kendall Jenner's Outfits That Are A Perfect Inspiration For Every Kind Of Date Night

The older Jenner sister is one of the major fashion influencers right now. Kendall Jenner’s style seems to be a massive inspiration for all those who need to stock up on their fancy party clothes or fancy date night outfits. Here are a few outfits by this diva that one can take inspiration from to slay any kind of date that you may have planned:

Golden fairy dress

If one has a costume party or Halloween date to go to, then this outfit is perfect. While it keeps to the theme perfectly, it also makes sure one can channel their inner diva. Kendall Jenner is sporting a short golden dress with feather details. She also added a fancy tiara and wings to her outfit. She kept her hair open in a wavy style. Her makeup is minimalistic but Kendall has made sure to add a golden sheen to it giving her whole look a very fairy-tale touch.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Sports Lips Similar To Kylie Jenner In Insta Post, Did She Use Lip Fillers?

Zebra print co-ordinate set

Kendall Jenner is sporting a co-ord top and pant set with zebra prints. She styled her hair in sleek pulled-back look and did not have any accessories. She kept her makeup extremely minimalistic going for a less-is-more look. This look is perfect for a casual date for those who do not like too much glitz and glam.

Also Read: Harry Styles Just Friends With Kendall Jenner? Ellen DeGeneres Gets Him To Spill The Truth

Flamingo pink dress

Kendall Jenner is seen sporting this flamingo pink fluffy dress which is perfect for a party. She paired the dress with high-heeled sandals and had no accessories on. Kendall styled her hair in a simple, open hairdo. Her makeup was minimalistic with pink lips and smoky eyes.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Controversies That Created A Scandal In The Entertainment World

Also Read: Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Reunite On 'The Late Late Show' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Image Courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.