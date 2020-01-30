Kendall Jenner's Black Outfits That Perfect For The Dolly Parton Challenge

Kendall Jenner is a global icon who rose to fame after appearing on the American television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every time she steps out of the house or posts something on social media, she impresses everyone with her impeccable style. Keeping in mind, the new Dolly Parton challenge, here are some outfits of Kendall Jenner in black:

Kendall Jenner inspired Dolly Parton challenge

In the above picture, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a beautiful black gown with a bold slit on both sides. The dress also had a halter neck and a bareback. She styled her hair in an open hairdo which made her hair look voluminous. She paired her outfit with black heels and statement earrings. Kendall went for minimalistic makeup. This outfit seems perfect for the Tinder profile from Dolly Parton challenge.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

In this picture, Kendall Jenner has sported a black pantsuit with a bold neckline. She also wore gloves with her all-black outfit. For her accessory, Kendall put on a black choker necklace. She styled her hair in a neat, pulled back bun and kept her makeup minimalistic. Kendall's outfit seems perfect for the LinkedIn profile from the Dolly Parton challenge.

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall Jenner To Rekindle Romance With Harry Styles?

In this picture, Kendall Jenner wore a sheer black dress which also had polka dots detail on it. She paired with black, polka-dots stockings. Kendall accessorized her outfit with a pair of white statement earrings to break the monotony of the black. She styled her hair in an open hairdo and kept her makeup minimalistic. In this picture, she posed alongside Hailey Bieber who was also seen in an all-black outfit. This outfit of Kendall Jenner looks perfect for the Instagram profile from the Dolly Parton Challenge.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Listed For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' On January 30

In this picture, Kendall Jenner has sported a strapless black mini-dress. The dress had feather details which made it look chic and glamourous. Kendall accessorized it with a pair of diamond studs. She kept her makeup minimalistic and tied her hair in a neat, pulled-back bun. Kendall's outfit seems apt for the Facebook profile from the Dolly Parton challenge.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Sassiest & Savage Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Stunning Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.