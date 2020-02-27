Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Adaa Khan Slept With A Cockroach In Her Ear; Shares Her Experience

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being touted as one of the most thrilling adventure reality shows on the television right now. The popular show is an adaptation of the American reality show, Fear Factor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be introducing some adventurous and thrilling tasks along with a new bunch of contestants who are all geared up for the challenge.

The contestants have to brace themselves to perform some badass and dangerous stunts. But sometimes, filming for these stunts may become a horrifying yet memorable affair for these contestants. The same can be said for television actor Adaa Khan who is one of the participants on the show.

Adaa revealed how a cockroach went inside her ear

The Naagin actor recently took to her social media to share a picture which left all her fans surprised. The picture had a cockroach which the actor revealed had gotten inside her ear during a task and later went on to become a huge nuisance for her. Adaa also revealed about the frightening experience to an esteemed publication.

She said that this happened when she was performing a stunt involving cockroaches wherein one went inside her ear. She also revealed that she did not immediately realize this and that she also had her earplugs on at that moment. Take a look at the picture.

Adaa had to be rushed to the hospital after the incident

However, Adaa revealed that later, she could feel something moving inside her ear which the others revealed to be just a part of her imagination. She went on to say that at night, she felt the cockroach moving inside her ear and that it would not come out despite her trying to remove it through an earbud. The actor revealed that the doctor also applied a drop into her ear and that her co-contestants Amruta Khanwilkar and Tejasswi Prakash were also there with her.

She then went on to make an interesting revelation about how the cockroach suddenly popped out of the ear alive and she also asked Amruta to click a picture of it. She also added how the entire crew of the show was shocked by this incident and started taking some safety measures for the contestants. Adaa finally said that she did not become a part of the next task as she had to be rushed to the hospital.

