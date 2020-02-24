Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: RJ Malishka Gets Electrocuted And Her Mom's Reaction Is Priceless

The recently premiered reality Television show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, features RJ Malishka as one of its contestants. The episode that aired on Sunday saw Malishka electrocuted by a man while performing a stunt. Taking to Instagram, Malishka shared a video with her fans where her mother is seen getting upset about it.

Malishka invited a few friends at her home to watch the Sunday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The video begins with Malishka asking his friend Chang, “will the task hurt or no”. Chang is seen saying “Yes, it will hurt a lot”. Then Maliska is seen saying to her fans that if they see her cry while performing this Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 stunt, then its real.

The video then showcases Malishka's daredevilry as she is seen performing the stunt. A stuntman electrocuted her when she does it wrong. The video also shows her mother’s reaction to Malishka's daring act and her reaction is priceless.

Have a look at Malishka’s mother’s reaction about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 stunt here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 started premiering on Colors Channel from February 22, 2020. The entire season is shot in Bulgaria. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality show, where the contestants have to perform tasks to move ahead in the competition. Other than RJ Malishka, the other celebs who are a part of the show are Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and Shivin Narang.

