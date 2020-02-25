Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel's Salaries Will Blow Your Mind

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been touted as one of the most popular adventure reality shows. The hit show is an adaptation of the American reality shows Fear Factor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to bring more adventurous and thrilling tasks with a new season and a new bunch of contestants who are all geared up for the challenge.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 airs on Colors Channel, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM. The main theme of Khatron Ke Khiladi this season is tagged as ‘Darr Ki University’ and the cast includes the ‘students’ of this university. This time, many prominent faces from the television industry have been a part of the show and they are reportedly charging a whooping amount for their stint on the show. Let's see how much are contestants being paid for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Here is how much the contestants of this season are charging

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is not an unknown face when it comes to reality shows. She has earlier been part of shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye too. The Naagin 3 actor is now all set to challenge her inner daredevilry. Reportedly, she is charging Rs 2 lakhs per episode.

Karan Patel

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is definitely on a roll. He recently became a proud father of a lovely baby girl. Now, he is all set to entice his fans on the show. According to media reports, he is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show and is charging Rs 5-6 lakhs per episode.

Dharmesh Yelande

The actor cum choreographer is known for his irresistible dancing skills. He has enticed his fans earlier in the ABCD franchise. Now, fans are waiting with bated breath to see his performance on the show. He is reportedly charging Rs 4 lakhs per episode.

Shivin Narang

Shivin is touted as the ultimate 'chocolate boy' of the television industry. He is also being loved by the fans for his stint on the show Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget. Now, the fans are looking forward to seeing him perform some badass stunts on the show. According to media reports, he is charging Rs 2 lakhs per episode for the show.

