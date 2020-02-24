Khatron Ke Khiladi Cast: A List Of 'students' Of 'Darr Ki University'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known as one of the most popular adventure reality shows. It is an adaptation of the American reality shows Fear Factor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to bring more adventurous and thrilling tasks with a new season and a new set of contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on Colors Channel, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is tagged as ‘Darr Ki University’ and the cast includes the ‘students’ of this university.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants list

Karan Patel

The Indian television star gained recognition after he essayed the role of Raman Bhalla in the popular show of Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabattein. The actor was widely loved in the show, however, he decided to end his six-year-long journey of Yeh Hai Mohabbattein to be the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi cast.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is one of the prominent faces of Indian television. The actor gained much recognition after her stint on the show Bigg Boss 8. Her relationship with Upen Patel also gained many headlines after the show. The actor also featured in the popular show Naagin.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan is one of the famous Indian television actors who was widely loved as Sesha from the popular show Naagin. The actor in an interview said that this is her first-ever reality show and she looks forward to having an adventurous ride.

Amruta Khanvikar

Amruta Khanvikar is popularly known for her movie Raazi. The actor is also a part of a Marathi TV Show. In an interview, the actor said that now she is also open to doing action movies.

Tejaswi Prakash

Tejaswi Prakash gained many headlines when her show Peheredaar Piya Ki was embroiled in a controversy as the show was based on a storyline on the marriage of a 10-year old with a teenaged girl. The show was bashed and people asked to ban it. The show was then shut down eventually.

Balraj Sayal

The actor, who is known for his amazing comic timing, is also roped in for the show. Last year, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa added the comic flavour to the show and this year Balraj has been hired to do the job.

Also Read| 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' time, where, how to watch and all other details about Season 10

Dharmesh Yelande

Dharmesh Yelande is an Indian choreographer who gained popularity after being a part of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. The dancer was also a part of the movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He is currently a part of the judging panel in the show Dance Plus 5.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang was last seen on the show Internet Wala Love. The actor has been on a break from the screen for quite some time now. He would now make a comeback as a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi cast.

Also Read| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash not happy with her new partner?

Rani Chatterjee

The Bhojpuri superstar, who was recently in news for being one of the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 13, is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi cast. Rani is one of the top actors of the Bhojpuri industry and has done films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela amongst others.

RJ Malishka

RJ Malishka is a known face to the audience. The popular RJ has made guest appearances in several reality shows. She is now all set to entertain the audience by doing adventurous tasks in Bulgaria.

Also Read| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar gets goofy with Rohit Shetty; watch

Also Read| Karishma Tanna says she did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' thinking 'at least I won't die'

Image Courtesy: Still from Khatron Ke Khiladi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.