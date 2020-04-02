Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh's Hilarious Gift With A Message For Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been making headlines for the eventful happenings for quite some time now. In the latest promo of the show released on Instagram, Bharti Singh can be seen giving a hilarious message to contestant Karishma Tanna. The message seems to be about the host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

Bharti Singh’s fun message to Karishma Tanna

In the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, comedian Bharti Singh can be seen giving contestant Karishma Tanna a message about Rohit Shetty. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo which was posted on social media points out how Karishma Tanna has a habit of holding Rohit Shetty’s hands whenever she has a task to perform. The video shows Karishma Tanna opening a gift box which has a pair of artificial hands with a note from Bharti Singh. Bharti has also addressed herself as “Bharti Shetty” in the note put in the box. She has written how Karishma Tanna must stay away from Rohit Shetty as he belongs to her. She has also jokingly written how she has abducted Karishma Tanna’s mother. She has also written that if Karishma Tanna does not do something about her closeness with Rohit Shetty, Karishma’s mother will adopt Bharti Singh. Have a look at the fun promo here.

Balraj Singh and Karishma Tanna’s tie

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants Balraj and Karishma Tanna recently had got the same amount of points in a task. Balraj has been getting the fear funda for quite some time now. Have a look at the video posted on the Colors channel here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Khatron Khiladi 10

