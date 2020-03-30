Adaa Khan Reveals Why Her Family Didn't Want Her To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'

Adaa Khan has been one of the most liked contestants on the ongoing reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She recently revealed to a news portal that her family and friends were not willing to let her participate on the show. She also spoke about not being physically fit before joining the show.

Adaa Khan talks about family support

Adaa Khan recently spoke about how her family reacted when she conveyed her wish to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In an interview with a leading news portal, she spoke about how her family and friends were not very keen on letting her participate in the competition.

She said that she was confused while she was working on her show Sitara. She said she was not keeping well for a while and hence lost a lot of weight. Adaa Khan added that she was not physically fit for the show and that is the reason why her family and friends were not keen on letting her do it.

The actor said they were of the opinion that she was too fragile at that moment. However, Adaa Khan said that she decided otherwise for herself and also convinced everyone. She added that she loves facing challenges of a different kind and there is no better show than Khatron Ke Khiladi for that.

Adaa Khan’s proud moment

The television actor recently completed a height-related task which was not very easy to pull off. She posted the video of herself pulling off the stunt with a lot of courage and tactic. She wrote in the caption about how winning is not everything sometimes. She said she got over her fear and that is what made her feel good. Have a look at the post from Adaa Khan’s Instagram here.

