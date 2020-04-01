'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestants Karishma & Tejasswi Praise Karan; Here's Why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has no doubt become one of the most famous shows in recent times. The whole world is under lockdown and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been keeping its audience engaged in this time of crisis with making its stunts tougher for the contestants.

While the show is running at its peak, many Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants were seen enjoying in the BTS of the show. It can be seen that Rohit Shetty has successfully managed to make the contestants perform all their tasks. The contestants are having a tough time doing stunts, but they can also be seen enjoying their time together on the sets of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel can be seen getting along very nicely. Here the latest information on the trio's friendship.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants are getting along well; read here

The contestants are seen in many BTS moments of the show, and everyone is seen having a lot of fun time too. Rohit Shetty is also seen doing a fine job of keeping the contestants on their toes and is also seen pulling the legs of the contestants, especially Tejasswi Prakash.

In recent times, Karan has become a favourite of Karishma and Tejasswi. He also has managed to charm the audience of the show as well.

Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash are seen enjoying Karan Patel's aura. They have also been appreciating the sense of humour Karan has on the show. It was also reported that Karan likes to make a great impression with the help of his sense of humour. It was also reported that the star is fun to be around as he is a good dancer and a very good entertainer.



