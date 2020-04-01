'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Host Rohit Shetty Sees THESE Two Potential Contestants In Finale

As the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 ended, the audience was treated with the fresh season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is currently in its 10th season and enjoying great success.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has kept the audience glued to their TV screens with its high octane action stunts. The show’s format demands that one contestant gets eliminated each week. As the show is inching towards its end, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty is highly impressed with two contestants. Read more to know more.

As the show is just a few episodes away from its season finale, Rohit Shetty feels that these two contestants deserve to be in the finale of the show. Rohit's two favourite contestants being none other than Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash.

In the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karishma Tanna and Tejassswi Prakash performed a stunt together. Their performance in the stunt left the show host and their mentor quite impressed.

In this season, Rohit has left no stone unturned to make every stunt interesting and give a hard time to contestants in their ultimate race to win the show. The ace Bollywood director has made sure that every contestant is performing his/her best. Throughout the show, Rohit Shetty has been an incredible host and mentor to the contestants.

He praised the show's divas for performing the task fearlessly and with full energy. Apart from showering praises, Rohit also said that he sees the Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash in the finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash have often found themselves to be at the centre of some prank throughout the show. Take a look at it here

