The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Not Happy With Her New Partner?

Television News

In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', Rohit Shetty has once again upped the danger. Read on to know more about Tejasswi Prakash's new crocodile partner.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
khatron ke khiladi 10

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty has once again upped the danger. Rohit Shetty introduced his 'students' from the ‘Darr Ki University’ which includes Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, and Shivin Narang. The contestants are gearing up to face the horror and Rohit Shetty has certainly wreaked havoc upon them. 

Also read: Karishma Tanna Says She Did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Thinking 'at Least I Won't Die'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Goofy With Rohit Shetty; Watch

Recently, the channel posted a hilarious promo that showcased Tejasswi Prakash's new 'partner.' This new partner is a crocodile, and she is terrified. In the promo, Rohit Shetty asks if she likes singing. And then Shetty brings her a crocodile, to which she says, 'It's not cool.'

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Karan Patel On Unprofessionalism: 'Stardom Got To My Head'

Tejasswi, who is extremely terrified, starts singing Tum Paas Aaye with the crocodile in her hand. As the video moves forward, you can see Dharmesh on a plank high up the sky. Knowing that he is extremely nervous, Rohit makes a joke by telling him if his name is Darrmesh or Dharmesh, given that he was terrified. This hilarious comment cracks everyone up. He also asks him to show his moves. Dharmesh then dances to a tune and nails it.

Let's see who emerges as the winner in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. All the contestants look promising. Let's see how it pans out for them.

Image Credits: A still from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AZAD: 'WILL PAY FOR EVERY CRIME'
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE