Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Goofy With Rohit Shetty; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is set to air from February 22 and the makers are busy promoting the film in full swing. While Rohit Shetty continues to school the contestants as the principal of Darr Ki University, fans crazily await for the show. The show was shot in exotic locations across Bulgaria last year. While the makers are releasing interesting promo videos, the contestants are also sharing some fun Behind-The-Scenes videos from the shoot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar plays around with yellow Lambo till Rohit Shetty comes around

In a recent video shared by Amruta's husband Himanshu Malhotra, the actor is seen happily posing in front of a yellow coloured Lamborghini. Khanvilkar talks about how she loves the colour yellow and how she decided to buy a yellow Lamborghini because of it. She then addresses the camera and asks her fans if they like and says thankyou. Just then, Rohit Shetty comes and asks her if she is done and tells her to move aside. She awkwardly runs away while Rohit Shetty is seen getting inside the car in style.

Kaise karegi @Amrutaofficial @iamrohitshetty ko impress? 🤔

While the official promos have recently started rolling in, contestants have been sharing a lot of videos and pictures from their time in Bulgaria. The official handle of Colours TV has also been sharing a range of individual videos of the contestants where each of them seem to be in a dilemma of how to take over the show.

