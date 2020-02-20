'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Karan Patel On Unprofessionalism: 'Stardom Got To My Head'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's highest-paid contestant Karan Patel was once accused of unprofessional behaviour. The actor, in a recent interview, talked about this phase in his career. He also shared his revival story and how he got through this difficult phase of his life.

Karan Patel on stardom and accusations

In an interview with a leading daily, Karan Patel talked about his stardom and how it got into his head. He revealed that he messed up and that he got 'too big for his boot' during the time he was shooting the show Kasturi. He used to be drunk on the sets and go late, thinking he will get away with it. His life took a twist as he was workless for a couple of years after Kasturi ended.

Karan Patel then talked about how stardom must be handled. He said it is a good thing to achieve and one needs to learn how to accept, digest and maintain the same. He shared that he disciplined himself by rectifying his approach. He said that he has stopped drinking on the set. He still gets late for his shoot but is not as late as he used to be.

He also revealed that he talked to Ekta Kapoor and apologised for his mistakes in the past. He said that he might make new mistakes as well, as no man is perfect. He believes that everybody must get a second chance and that he is glad to have it.

Karan recently had a beautiful daughter named Mehr with wife Ankita Patel. His role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was his claim to fame that he had lost after his downfall. The actor will now be seen doing difficult tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

