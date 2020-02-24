'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Time, Where, How To Watch And All Other Details About Season 10

The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, kickstarted from February 22, 2020. In a span of 12 years, the show has delivered nine successful seasons. In the upcoming season, 10 popular celebrities will amuse the audience while performing breath-taking stunts in Bulgaria. Here are the things you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

READ | Karishma Tanna Says She Did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Thinking 'at Least I Won't Die'

Where to watch?

Khtraon Ke Khiladi 10 has replaced the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. KKK10 will be telecasted on Colors channel on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM. The viewers can also watch the show live on smartphones. Jio subscribers can watch it live on Jio TV, whereas, Airtel users can catch it on Airtel XStream. Vodafone subscribers can watch KKK10 on Vodafone Play and BSNL on Mobile TV app. Apart from this, if a viewer missed any episode, they can watch it on the Voot app anytime.

READ | Karan Patel Receives A Staggering Amount For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', becomes Highest-paid

Who all has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

The list of contestants of KKK10 contestants

RJ Malishka Rani Chatterjee Karan Patel Karishma Tanna Adaa Khan Shivin Narang Dharmesh Yelande Balraj Syal Tejasswi Prakash Amruta Khanvilkar

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Actor Karan Patel Spotted Struggling With Rats, Watch Promo

The season looks promising as host Rohit Shetty has said in a promo that the stunts will be 10 times tougher than the previous seasons. On the other side, in many other promos, the contestants are seen performing various tasks such as riding an ostrich and coming face-to-face with a lion among the other. The show will also add a pinch of fun in its episodes as the contestants are seen playing pranks on each other in a few promo videos.

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Amruta Khanvilkar : Check Out Her 5 Lesser-known Facts

(Cover Image Courtesy: Rohit Shetty Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.