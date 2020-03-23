Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Written Update March 21 & 22: Tejasswi & Rohit Engages In Fun Banter

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 starts with the elimination stunt. Rohit Shetty asks Tejasswi to decide who would perform the elimination stunt among the other contestants. Tejasswi selects Malishka and the two have an argument. Later, Malishka agrees to do the stunt. The stunt begins and the contestant is kept in a grave full of rats, mice, worms and he/she is supposed to open the handcuff and ring a bell on completion of the task. Tejasswi and Malishka perform the stunt. Malishka gets eliminated as she quits mid-way from the stunt while Tejasswi wins.

READ: Actor Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down On TV Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Read Details

Rohit Shetty calls the week an advantage week and says that contestants shall get benefits. Dharmesh and Adaa perform the advantage stunt where the two are tied and asked to drink juice. Dharmesh wins the round. Dharmesh gets a benefit of time and so he wins the second stunt and Adaa gets the fear fanda. Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Tejasswi before round three starts. Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna get ready for their advantage stunt and Karan wins the round and thus has to undo only four locks in the next round. Tanna, to everyone's surprise, wins the round and Karan gets the fear fanda.

READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's How Karan Patel Motivated Shivin Narang To Complete A Task

The next day's episode starts with fun banter between host Rohit Shetty, contestants and Tejasswi. The advantage task begins between Tejasswi and Amruta Khanvilkar. Amruta wins the round. Next begins the partner stunt with Tejasswi and Shivin as partners opposite to Amruta & Balraj. Shivin and Tejasswi win the round. Karan and Adaa will face each other in the next round and Adaa gets a benefit as she wins the advantage stunt. Karan wins the round and Adaa does the elimination task. Next, Amruta and Balraj are up against each other. Amruta wins the advantage round but Balraj wins the main task and the episode ends there.

READ:Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty & Karan Patel Play A Prank On Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.