Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's How Karan Patel Motivated Shivin Narang To Complete A Task

The competition on Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to be getting tougher with every season and also every episode. And despite its difficulty level, some contestants have been motivating their fellow contestants on the show. Here is how Karan Patel motivated Shivin Narang on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, winning the hearts of his fans.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: When Karan Patel motivated Shivin Narang

Karan Patel and Shivin Narang are two popular names of the Indian television industry. While Karan Patel is popular for his role as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Shivin Narang is famous for his role in Beyhadh 2. The actors are currently seen together in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Rohit Shetty introduced a new stunt for the contestants in which the contestant had to sit on a box that emitted a dangerous gas. When it was Shivin Narang’s turn to perform, he decided not to do the task because it scared him. The other contestants were seen motivating him to do the task and not give up.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

Also Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Shivin Narang had also decided to turn around right before the task, that is when Karan Patel motivated him and said that he had to do the task no matter what. He also asked Shivin Narang to give it a shot because four contestants on the show had already got the fear funda. These words motivated Shivin and he went on to do the task.

Rohit Shetty sent five contestants to do the task and this motivated them to complete the task. Even after the task was completed, Shivin Narang was disqualified from the task and he argued that he played a fair game, and should not be qualified. Karan Patel asked him to calm down and explained to him the rules of the game, after which the latter calmed down.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Adore Tejasswi Prakash And Shivin Narang's Sweet Chemistry

Also Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Grabs The Second Spot in The Latest TRP Ratings; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.