Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty & Karan Patel Play A Prank On Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

The popular television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is grabbing the attention of the audiences and fans as some of the most famous faces of TV are performing jaw-dropping stunts. But among all the other contestants on the show, actor Tejasswi Prakash makes the most headlines with host Rohit Shetty for various reasons. Recently, a promo video surfing on the internet gives a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Interestingly, the promo video features all the contestants along with Rohit Shetty. In the video, Rohit Shetty asks Tejasswi Praksh to think (the context for the same is not given in the video). Tejasswi Prakash takes a moment to answer, but eventually ends up crying. She breaks down and murmurs something about elimination. Meanwhile, the fellow contestant tries to comfort her. As the video progresses, in the next frame, Rohit Shetty asks Tejasswi Prakash to perform a task and later gives a hint to the contestant that it is a prank.

Tejasswi puts her hand inside the two ends of a covered box. A plate inside the box is full of strawberry jelly. Tejasswi is unaware of the same. But the other contestants including Karan Patel start suggesting that it is something gross. Scared Tejasswi assumes that there are snakes and pulls her hand back. Meanwhile, the contestants burst into laughter and Rohit Shetty uncovers another box for Tejasswi.

Watch the video below:

