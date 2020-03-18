Actor Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down On TV Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Read Details

After the end of Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is now the new big reality TV show on Indian television. The show is hosted by director Rohit Shetty. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 continues to impress its fans with its thrilling stunts and relatable contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 features several popular celebrities who have to compete against each other in deadly stunts. Tejasswi Prakash is also one contestant on the show. She is seen winning the hearts of her fans by performing all the daredevil stunts. Recently a promo video from the show is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the recent promo of the show, Tejasswi Prakash is seen crying. She breaks down in the video as Rohit Shetty is seen asking her to think and then tell him about something. The fans got to see the sneak peek to the episode. As she breaks down, other contestants on the show come to console her and support her. She can be seen saying something about the elimination as she continues crying.

Tejasswi Prakash is winning praises from her fans for her performance on the show. However, not only her performance but her equation with the host Rohit Shetty is also seen making the headlines. She often is seen getting herself into funny banter with the host Rohit Shetty but there are times when Tejasswi Prakash is scolded by him. On one occasion, Rohit Shetty lashed out at Tejasswi for interfering too much in another contestant's task and another time, he scolded her for accusing him of being partial towards Amruta Khanvilkar. Though Tejasswi said it in a funny way, Rohit Shetty took it seriously.

