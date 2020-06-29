Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi & Shivin's Recent Task Will Leave You In Splits; Watch

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 10th season and has managed to keep the audience hooked with its comical twists in the episodes. The recently shared promotional video of a task, features Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang in utter confusion, resulting in an explosion of laughter among the contestants. From losing their sense of direction to being made fun of by the other contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang clearly left fans in splits. Take a look:

As seen in the promotional clip shared by the makers, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang were seen trying to get their partner based stunt right, however, in the process, the duo took the confusion to a new height altogether. Their fun-infused attempt at the stunts triggered funny comments from Rohit Shetty and Karan Patel. Meanwhile, the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show was actor Adaa Khan after she lost her elimination stunt to Shivin Narang and Balraj Syal.

All about- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Based on the American series Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality television series, which was first launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV. The first two seasons of the show were hosted by Akshay Kumar. However, Akshay Kumar was replaced by Priyanka Chopra in the third season due to scheduling conflicts. Akshay later joined the show in the fourth season.

Meanwhile, Shivin recently made it to the news when he revealed that his apartment complex in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed after a resident was found Covid-19 positive. If the reports are to be believed, actors Ankita Lokhande and Sakshi Tanwar also reside in the same apartment complex. Speaking about the same in an interview, Shivin revealed that a health official from the BMC turned up, enquiring about everyone’s health and travel history, and informed that they were sealing off the complex. Adding to the same, Shivin Narang mentioned that there was police security outside his house and the residents can only go till the gate to pick up delivery of essentials like groceries and medicines.

