Finale For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' To Be Shot In Film City Mumbai?

Bollywood suffered severely when the COVID-19 lockdown was first imposed by the government of India. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was set to release on March 24, 2020, but unfortunately, the film had to be pushed due to the pandemic. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale was also delayed, as it had not finished filming before the COVID-19 lockdown. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's finale was going to be filmed in Bangkok, but according to the latest reports, the episode will now be shot in the city of Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's finale in Mumbai

According to a recent report from an entertainment portal, the finale for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was supposed to be filmed in Bangkok. In fact, the crew had even planned for air tickets, activities and accommodation. However, all plans had to be cancelled once the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the Government of India. Moreover, their flights to Bangkok were cancelled once international travel was barred.

According to the report from the entertainment portal, Rohit Shetty wanted to film the finale in Ramoji Film City at Hyderabad once the Bangkok plans were canned. However, the studio turned down Rohit Shetty's KKK10 crew, as the number of people on KKK10's set would exceed that permitted by the Telangana government. Further, the report claimed that KKK10 finale would be shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government has permitted filming in the city as long as the number of people is limited.

Moreover, most of KKK10's team are already living in Mumbai during the lockdown. According to the report, the KKK10 team will film at different schedules for different contestants. Filming will commence in Film City in the first week of July. Moreover, the report also stated that star cast of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, will promote the finale about a week before the movie's release.

As for Sooryavanshi, a new release date for the film has not yet been revealed. The movie was indefinitely put on hold due to the pandemic and the shutting down of all theatres. Sooryavanshi will be the fourth entry into Rohit Shetty's Police Cinematic Universe.

