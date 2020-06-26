'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' To Air Fresh Episodes Soon? Dharmesh Yelande Gives Details

Recently, a report, published by a leading news portal, has stated that the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will start airing new episodes from this weekend (June 27). The report also gave revealed that the makers are planning to shoot the finale by the end of July. Meanwhile, the channel shared a video, featuring contestant Dharmesh Yelande, on its social media handles and announced the same.

Interestingly, the report of the news portal stated that after the shoots were brought to a halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 aired a few fresh episodes. But, after realising that there was no surety of when normalcy would arrive, the makers decided to put the show on a halt. The report further added that though all the episodes are pre-shot, the makers do not want it to get consumed before the finale episode is ready.

On the other side, a few contestants, including Dharmesh Yelande, confirmed the same through videos. In the video, he is seen asking the audience to be ready to go on an adventure trip once again with them. The fresh episodes of Rohit Shetty's show will be aired on its scheduled timings. KKK10 aired its last episode on March 29, a few days after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Watch it below

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, it features popular faces such as Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejaswi Prakash, Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Ballraj and Amruta Khanvilkar. Reportedly, the viewers might see Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, and Ballraj as the finalists for the reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot last year in Bulgaria over a period of 40-days. Apart from this year's contestant, ex-participants and popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had also joined the team for some fun activities. On the other side, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka were eliminated from the competition.

Apart from this reality show, it is reported that Colors' serials Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Barrister Babu, Shubh Araambh, Dangal TV’s Pyar Ki Luka Chhupi and &TV’s Santoshi Maa have already gone on floors. Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms’ shows will start work again from Friday, that is June 26.

