Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Emerges As The Winner After Weeks Of Thrilling Tasks

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently came to an end after its finale episode aired on Colours TV on Sunday. The show saw a neck-to-neck competition between finalists and a plethora of adventurous tasks. After weeks of nerve-wracking stunts, Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of KKK 11 and took home the winning trophy and prize money.

Finalists Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi won hearts with their daredevil performances on the show. The two were the strongest competitors and performed exceptionally throughout the season. However, only one of them could win the title. KKK 11 was hosted by Rohit Shetty who declared Bijlani as the season's winner.

Arjun Bijlani on winning KKK11

Arjun Bijlani could not help but celebrate his KKK 11 win. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the finale episode. The video saw the show host declaring Bijlani the winner. In the caption, Arjun Bijlani shared how the journey mattered to him the most on the show. He also mentioned how his competitors Divyanka and Vishal were also winners. He wrote, "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show. I think we all had a great one on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters. They have had an equally great one." The actor further thanked the entire team of KKK 11 and wrote, "I wanna thank the stunt team of KKK for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor. Thank you @colorstv .thank you Cape Town. A big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career. You all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya".

Arjun Bijlani received wishes from his friends and fans. Hina Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Congratulations my friend". Kishwer Merchant, Vineet Raina, Vidya Maladave also sent warm wishes to the reality show winner.

Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani