'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 10: All You Need To Know About New Contestant Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee, popularly known for her role in the Bhojpuri film titled Dulaara, is quite an active member of social media. The actor has a huge fan following and does not fail to impress fans with her regular whereabouts. Rani, who made her film debut with the 2003 Bhojpuri family drama titled Sasura Bada Paisawala, opposite Manoj Tiwari, won many awards and accolades as a debutant in the same year itself. Rani Chatterjee will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Here's all about Rani Chatterjee's career and biography.

Rani Chatterjee's professional career

After her mind-wobbling performance in Sasura Bada Paisawala, there was no looking back for Rani Chatterjee. She then appeared in films titled Bandhan Tute Na and Damaad Ji and etched her name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has reportedly done more than 30 films in her career.

The years 2015 and 2016 were considered to be the prime time of her career as Rani Chatterjee's films reportedly hit the bullseye at the box office. Her movies titled Nagin, Shiv Rakahak, Waqalat, Love Aur Rajniti 2, Ek Leela Teen Chela, Rani Chali Sasural, amongst others received lots of love from fans. Rani's recently released 2019 film titled Maine Tumko Sajan Chun Liya reportedly did well with the audience and critics alike. According to reports, she is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's show Khatro Ke Khiladi season 10 as a contestant. The Sooryavanshi director dropped the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 on Saturday. Check out the video here:

Rani Chatterjee biography

Rani Chatterjee, as per a report, was born and brought up in Mumbai. Born on November 3, 1989, the actor has done her schooling from Tungareshwar Academy High school, Vasai. The 30-year-old actor is very active on social media and also loves travelling, as per her Instagram updates.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 contestants

Along with Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 includes participants like Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. In the promo, this power-packed gang looks all ready to showcase their abilities. The promo video of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 ends with Rohit saying, “This is not the world of dreams, it is the real world of fear, where terror will take a class and cause torment.”

