'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Balraj Sayal Seems To Be Missing Bulgaria; See His Post

Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently one of the most loved and popular reality shows on Indian television right now. The participants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the fans by performing some challenging stunts. Balraj Sayal has emerged to be one of the most popular contestants on this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Balraj Sayal has managed to conquer his fears and has aced some challenging stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, the reality show saw Balraj Sayal nail the suspension task wherein he had to get the flags that he managed to do even with his fear of heights.

Balraj Sayal took to his social media recently to share a picture wherein he mentioned that he is missing Bulgaria wherein Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot. Check out Balraj Sayal's post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in the beautiful lanes of Bulgaria

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in the picturesque locales of Bulgaria. Co-incidentally Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty's film Dilwale was also shot in the Eastern European country. Balraj Sayal recently got candid with an online portal about his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Balraj Sayal revealed about his journey on the show

Balraj Sayal called Khatron Ke Khiladi as one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He added that the show has taught him many things. The comedian added that he learned to conquer all his fears and phobias after doing the action reality show.

The contestant went on to say that even though he was scared to pull out some of the stunts, he would happily do them all over again now. The contestant was also all praises for Rohit Shetty. Balraj further called Rohit Shetty a fantastic host.

Balraj recently also opened up about the wax task in the show with a publication in which he had performed extremely well. He stated that he became more injured than his rival in the task, Tejasswi Prakash but he still did not complain about doing it. He also added that he might have completed the stunt before Tejasswi Prakash but the injuries left him in extreme pain.

