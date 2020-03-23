'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karan Patel Owns 12 Horses?

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is highly appreciated by the audience. The show has broken TRP charts. It is known to make celebrities face their biggest fears.

Karan Patel is currently one of the strongest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The popular television actor has perfectly aced all the recent tasks. However, in the recent episodes, Karan Patel got very excited on seeing a stunt which involves a horse. In the latest episode, there is going to be a stunt involving a horse. This stunt took place between Karan Patel and Adaa Khan. Reportedly, Karan Patel is known to be an animal lover and it was also revealed that he owns 12 horses.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty during the task asked Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh that who will win the horse task, Karan Patel or Adaa Khan. Karishma and Dharmesh both took Karan Patel's name and predicted that he would win the task.

Further, Dharmesh revealed that Karan Patel knows horse riding very well and he also owns 12 horses. Rohit Shetty was shocked to learn this and asked Karan if it was true. Karan Patel nodded as an answer to Rohit Shetty's question.

Here is a glimpse of Karan Patel performing the horse task

In an interview with a media publication, Karan Patel said that he wanted his daughter Mehr to be proud of him when she grows up. The actor added that everyone in the family is very supportive of his appearance on the show. He also said that his family is more confident than he was. Karan Patel mentioned that he was very homesick as he was away from home and he also got emotional a couple of times.

