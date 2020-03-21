Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: 'Chance Pe Dance' For Dharmesh And Balraj

The hugely popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is known to entertain the audience with its high-intensity stunts. It looks like the participants this season are full of determination to perform some high-intensity actions in the scenic locations of Bulgaria. The contestants are often seen performing some miraculous stunts and facing challenges but there are times when they steal the show by adding on some drama.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Updates

The upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi will show popular choreographer Dharmesh having a blast on the streets on picturesque streets of Bulgaria. The upcoming episode titled Advantage Week has a dash of drama and fun as the contestants show their theatrical talent.

Dharmesh will be seen dancing with his partner-in-crime and comedy Balraj and the two will take the challenge themselves and survive by earning money through theatrics.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Host Rohit Shetty Takes A Dig At Tejasswi Prakash

Balraj takes hold of the jukebox while Dharmesh entertains the people on the street with his dramatic moves. He manages to win the hearts of the people on the streets, but he also won the heart of Rohit Shetty. His incredible dance performance grabbed the attention of the director.

ALSO READ | Actor Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down On TV Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'; Read Details

King of taskmaster Rohit Shetty adds a twist of drama and fun to yet another challenging and high-intensity action task. The task involves balancing oneself on a giant Ferris Wheel. He asks Dharmesh to showcase his dance skills, not on the streets but on the top of the wheel. Dharmesh ditches his fear of heights and performs the stunt and that wins him praises and cheers from other contestants.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty & Karan Patel Play A Prank On Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Finally Makes Karan Patel Do A Deadly Animal Stunt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.