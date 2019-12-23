Kim Kardashian Wears Vintage Snakeskin Off-shoulder Top For A Karaoke Night

Kim Kardashian West is an American media personality, socialite, actor and businesswoman. She is well known for her performance in the E! reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has also appeared in the movies like Deep in the movie, Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines for her feud with sister Kourtney. She also manages to stay in the news for her unique fashion outings. Kim is always the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. Kim Kardashian has, time and again, given fans major outfit goals. Kim Kardashian grabbed a lot of eyeballs on the Sunset Strip, last week.

Kim Kardashian was seen walking in stilettos as she reportedly headed to the Karaoke Bar Dragon. Kim Kardashian was looking extremely chic and was seen unleashing her love for animal prints by donning an off-shoulder top. Her top was embossed with a snakeskin print. She paired her top with a matching leather miniskirt which flaunted her curves elegantly.

Kim Kardashian accessorised her animal print outfit with matching statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and nude lipstick added charm to her look. Kim Kardashian left her wavy hair open freely over her shoulder. She was also seen wearing a glittering cross around her neck.

