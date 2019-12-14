Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Post-pregnancy Surgeries; Says She's Grateful To Have Kids

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she had a life-threatening condition called pre-eclampsia after her first and second pregnancy. As reported by an international media outlet, the American reality TV star had to undergo five surgical procedures within a span of a year and a half to fix the damage done to her body by the pregnancies. Kim Kardashian gave birth to daughter North in 2013 and son Saint in 2015 under extremely life-threatening circumstances.

Kim had a complication during her first pregnancy due to which she had to deliver her eldest daughter North prematurely. The placenta, which is usually removed after the birth of the child, did not come out of her body and continued to grow dangerously inside her body. Following this complication, Kim froze her eggs as she went ahead with her second pregnancy which led to the same painful experience of pre-eclampsia.

Thankful for the family

Post her second delivery, her doctors reportedly refused to help her conceive for the third time as they claimed that it would be medical malpractice to put Kim in danger. Kim revealed that this had been why she and her husband rapper Kanye West opted for surrogacy for their third and fourth child.

Despite all odds, Kim Kardashian claimed that she is extremely thankful for her beautiful children. She went on to state that she would go through the ordeal again for another child as she has always been fond of a big family much like the one she grew up in.

