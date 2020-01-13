Kit Harrington And Gemma Chan Seen Shooting For 'The Eternals' In London

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted shooting on the sets of The Eternals in London. Not just them, but even Angelina Jolie was seen earlier in London for the shoot. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington are making their MCU debuts with The Eternals.

Kit Harington & Gemma Chan spotted shooting an intriguing sequence

Recently, Oxford Mail, a popular daily in the region, had reported that Kit and Gemma have been spotted at Hampstead Heath in North London shooting for the upcoming MCU film. Reportedly, Richard, Angelina, and Salma were shooting at the Museum of Natural History at Oxford University for the movie. It has been reported that Chan's character, Sersi, will be involved in a love triangle with Harington's Black Knight and Madden's Ikaris in the upcoming movie.

Co-star Gemma Chan joined the 33-year-old actor on set while filming a scene on Friday, January 10 in London. Also that day, Gemma, who plays Sersi's role, was seen flying into the mid-air through wires for a stunt scene. Kit Harrington looked stunning for their sequence as he was covered in modern clothing-a black tee paired with a brown jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, and brown shoes while Gemma looks beautiful in a white turtleneck top paired with a long green overcoat, black jeans, black shoes, and a black woolen hat. This is the Kit's first official look from The Eternals. He was first seen on the set of Marvel's upcoming film Eternals!

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Picture credit: Marvel Studio Twitter

