The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kit Harrington And Gemma Chan Seen Shooting For 'The Eternals' In London

Television News

Recently Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were seen in London for the shoot, and now Kit and Gemma were seen on the sets of The Eternals in London. Have a look

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
kit harrington

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted shooting on the sets of The Eternals in London. Not just them, but even Angelina Jolie was seen earlier in London for the shoot. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington are making their MCU debuts with The Eternals. 

Kit Harington & Gemma Chan spotted shooting an intriguing sequence 

Recently, Oxford Mail, a popular daily in the region, had reported that Kit and Gemma have been spotted at Hampstead Heath in North London shooting for the upcoming MCU film. Reportedly,  Richard, Angelina, and Salma were shooting at the Museum of Natural History at Oxford University for the movie. It has been reported that Chan's character, Sersi, will be involved in a love triangle with Harington's Black Knight and Madden's Ikaris in the upcoming movie. 

Also read: Angelina Jolie Signs 'The Eternals' And Fans Finally Get Their New MCU Superhero

Also read: The Eternals: Production Halts After Suspicious Object Spotted On Set

Co-star Gemma Chan joined the 33-year-old actor on set while filming a scene on Friday, January 10 in London. Also that day, Gemma, who plays Sersi's role, was seen flying into the mid-air through wires for a stunt scene. Kit Harrington looked stunning for their sequence as he was covered in modern clothing-a black tee paired with a brown jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, and brown shoes while Gemma looks beautiful in a white turtleneck top paired with a long green overcoat, black jeans, black shoes, and a black woolen hat. This is the Kit's first official look from The Eternals. He was first seen on the set of Marvel's upcoming film Eternals!

Also read: The Eternals: Will Thanos Make An Appearance In The Angelina Jolie MCU Movie?

Also read: Angelina Jolie And Richard Madden Shooting For 'The Eternals' In England's Museum?

Picture credit: Marvel Studio Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
CONTROVERSIAL MESSAGE
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION