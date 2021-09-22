KKK11: Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Finale With Friends & Fam; Shares Her 'Dhaakad' Cake

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is currently garnering praises for her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor performed well during all her stunts in the reality show and impressed her fans with her toughness. The shoot of the final episode of KKK11 took place recently. While the episode is yet to go on air, Divyanka Tripathi had a small homely celebration post the finale shoot.

Taking two Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi shared a small homely celebration post the shoot of KKK13 grand finale. The actor shared some glimpses from her celebration. One of the photos had Divyanka Tripathi holding a bouquet with two of her friends. Some photos also had her special cake with "proud of you Dhaakad girl" written on it. In the caption, the Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor wrote, "Kuchh pal pyaar ke...Last evening...I got more than expected..genuine love from all corners. Thanks to all who believed in me, who cared.".

Divyanka Tripathi competed against Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tripathi and Aditya Singh for the winning trophy. The shoot of the finale episode took place on September 21, 2021. Divyanka Tripathi shared some glimpses from the finale episode via the photo-sharing platform. The first two photos saw selfies of Divyanka with Saurabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari. She also shared a group photo with all participants and host Rohit Shetty. The post's caption read, "Ho gaya 😊🙏 Was a memorable journey ♥️."

Is Divyanka the winner of KKK11?

Divyanka Tripathi impressed the viewers with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was given the title 'Dhaakad girl' for her daring attitude towards every stunt. However, the finale will premiere on September 25 and 26 on Colours. Therefore, it has not been revealed if the actor had won.

Who's is the winner of KKK11?

Reports about Arjun Bijlani winning the show are surfacing on the internet. The reason behind the rumours is an Instagram story shared by Arjun Bijlani's wife. She shared a photo of the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy and also congratulated Bijlani for winning the show. However, Arjun Bijlani has not reacted to the rumours yet. Also, ColoursTV or the show has not officially revealed the winner's name.

