'KKK11': Divyanka Tripathi Hops On To 'Manike Mage Hithe' Trend, Fans React; Watch

Best known for her roles in shows including Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and many more, Divyanka Tripathi has made a name for herself with her work in the television industry. Recently, the much-loved actor took to her Instagram account to hop onto the famous Manike Mage Hithe trend and revealed that the Sri Lankan song is her favourite 'getting ready song'. Some other stars who followed the trend include Madhuri Dixit and Tiger Shroff.

Divyanka Tripathi hops onto the Manike Mage Hithe trend

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK11) contestant, Divyanka Tripathi recently uploaded a reel and joined in on the Manike Mage Hithe trend. In the reel, she can be seen showing her fans and followers glimpses of her getting ready as she donned a gorgeous traditional outfit. The actor showed her 16.7 Million followers her pink and red outfit and also showed glimpses of her putting on make-up and putting on her jewellery. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that Manike Mage Hithe is her favourite 'getting ready song'.

Divyanka Tripathi was recently in the news after she was trolled online for her comment about a fellow contestant, Sourabh Raaj in KKK11, after he was evicted. She told a leading daily that the clip of her that became subject to criticism was in fact only half the byte of the actual shoot. The byte features her making a sarcastic comment about Sourabh Raaj's eviction. She mentioned that although she understands that content has to be edited from the show. In this case, people began to draw conclusions and must have thought that she wanted Raaj out of the reality show.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to show his followers how his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda had edited his song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from his film, Kaalia. Giving the song a Sri Lankan twist, she used the popular Manike Mage Hithe over the video of the Kaalia song and Amitabh Bachchan seemed most impressed by it. He wrote, "truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house, granddaughter NAVYA NAVELI."

Even Tiger Shroff took to his social media account to share a Manike Mage Hithe reel. The actor could be seen grooving to the popular number with his choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. The reel received heaps of love and Shroff was lauded for his moves.

Image: Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya