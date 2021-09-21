'KKK11': Husband Vivek Dahiya Pens Note For Divyanka Ahead Of Finale; Calls Her 'Dhaakad'

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's adventure-packed journey comes to its conclusion with the finale premiering on September 26, fans are thrilled to see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh fight it out for the winner tag. As the decisive moment approaches, Divyanka's husband and actor Vivek Dahiya took charge of his doting husband duties, and penned a heartwarming note for the former, calling her “Dhaakad girl".

Uploading the duo's adorable selfie, Vivek expressed pride in Divyanka's 'phenomenal journey' stating that she has risen above victory. Vivek, who had to fly away for work as the finale approaches, also mentioned an 'e-celebration' after the episode premieres. The Yeh Hai Mohabattein star and Vivek Dahiya keep updating fans with their adorable photos, ever since they tied the knot in 2016.

Divyanka Tripathi praised by husband ahead of KKK11 finale

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 21, Vivek posted an adorable photo of the duo from the airport, along with a long note, beginning with "Tum winning ke uppar ho". He further added "Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. Darti nahi ye ladki was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come."

Vivek, who had to fly away owing to an urgent work call, expressed pride in her 'Dhaakad Girl', and mentioned, "Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now."

Divyanka has become one of the most popular TV celebrities after starring in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and many more.

Meanwhile, the finale of the Rohit Shetty helmed stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will premiere on Sunday, September 26.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @vivekdahiya)