KKK11 Winner Arjun Bijlani Shares Cute Birthday Wish For Wife Neha

Arjun Bijlani, who recently emerged as the winner of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently shared the sweetest birthday note for his wife, Neha Bijlani on social media.

The KKK11 winner and his wife received tons of love and wishes from their fans all well as from numerous celebrity artists who not only wished Neha Bijlani but also complimented them on how cute they looked as a couple.

Arjun Bijani wisahes wife Neha on turning 40

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of himself with his wife, Neha Bijlani in which he can be seen hugging his wife from the back while gesturing number four with his fingers. On the other hand, his wife can be seen gesturing a zero with her hand while sharing a laugh with Arjun.

In the caption, he expressed his love for his wife and mentioned how age was just a number and his wife was number one. he also stated how he fights with her, loves her and dances with her because she was herself. He even joked about how he will never hit her. The caption read, "Age toh number hai aur tu ek number hai . I thought il be filmy today . I fight with u love u share with u dance with u because u r u . Aur mein kabhi U turn nahi maroonga babyyyyyy . Happy birthday darling . Hasti reh .. main hoon na !!! #happybirthdaynehabijlani aur aapke saath 10 photo daalne ki zaroorat nahi hai ek kaafi hai.

Caption : mera dil" (sic)

Many celebrity artists took to Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post and flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his wife. many artists such as Aamir Ali, Smriti Khanna, Priyanka Kalantri, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Vishal Singh, Kanika Mann, Anuradha Khurana, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna and others dropped in cute birthday wishes for Arjun's wife. On the other hand, there were many fans who extended their wishes to the actor's wife and stated how his birthday note for his wife was beautiful and emotional. Some also mentioned how they were the world's best couple and wished Neha on her birthday. take a look at some of the reactions to Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post on his wife's birthday.

