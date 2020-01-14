Chuck Lorre: All About The Hollywood Writer, Director And Song Composer

Charles Michael Levine popularly known as Chuck Lorre is an American television director and writer who has even worked as an executive producer for several popular television shows. He produced The Big Bang Theory and directed Two and a Half Men. Read ahead to know some unknown facts of the prominent writer.

All you need to know about Chuck Lorre

Chuck began his career as a touring singer and a songwriter. He wrote for an animated series which was a DIC version of Heathcliff before he got his big break as a supervising producer for the sitcom Roseanne. In the 1980s, he wrote for Deborah Harry’s hit French Kissing in the USA. Later, the writer even co-composed the soundtrack for the 1980s television series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Soon his career started taking shape and in 2009, Chuck received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The popular director soon got the chance to write for four popular shows The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Mom and Two and a Half Men.

These shows were in the Top 20 primetime programs during the week of January 27 to February 2, 2014. Meanwhile, he even moved back to studying and received an honorary doctoral degree from the State University of New York at Potsdam. In March 2009, Chuck Lorre was even inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Although being a man behind the camera, he is known for his vanity cards which are run during th end credits of his series in which he shares his thoughts about life. From the year 2011 to 2014, the songwriter has been nominated for the Emmy but unfortunately has not yet been able to bag any. In 2019, Chuck Lorre won the Golden Globe award for Best Comedy television series for his show The Kominsky Method. Today, Chuck Lorre has been tagged the King of Sitcom, that also makes him one of the wealthiest man in Hollywood.

