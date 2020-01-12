Who Is Yashaswini Dayama, The Actor Making Big Waves With Web Series?

Yashaswini Dayama is an actor, model and singer. She has appeared in several Bollywood films. The actor has received praises for her role of Ray Madhav, in web series Adulting, presented by Dice Media. Read to know more about her.

Known about Yashaswini Dayama

Yashaswini Dayama was born on October 25, 1994, in Mumbai, India. Her father is actor Ramakant Dayama. He has appeared in Bollywood movies like Gandhi, My Father, Chak de! India and Paa with few others. He has also done several web shows. She has an elder brother, Prabuddh Dayama.

According to reports, Yashaswini Dayama did her graduation from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is a B.A. Major in Political Science. Yashaswini made her Bollywood debut with a short movie, Phobia. She gained fame with her performance in Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt. Her other popular work is in web series such as Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime and Adulting.

As per reports, Yashaswini Dayama loves dogs and to read books. Harry Potter series is one of her favourites. Emma Stone and Alia Bhatt are her favourite stars. She likes to spend her time with family and friends.

