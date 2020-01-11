Here's Everything You Need To Know About International Model Ujjwala Raut

Ujjwala Raut is a very well-known model. She is the elder sister of model and ex-Bigg Boss S08 contestant, Sonali Raut. Read ahead to know everything about Ujjwala Raut here-

Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Has Contestants Pose On A Truck; Ujjwala Raut Mentors

All you need to know about Ujjwala Raut

Career

Ujjwala Raut was a 17-year-old commerce student when she won Femina Look of the Year at the Femina Miss India 1996 contest. She was also among the top fifteen in the 1996 Elite Model Look contest in Nice.

She has walked the ramp for international brands like Yves Saint-Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Hugo Boss, Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg, Dolce & Gabbana, Betsey Johnson, Gucci, Givenchy, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta, and Emilio Pucci, and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She walked twice for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In 2012, she even hosted and judged the Kingfisher Calendar Hunt, along with model Milind Soman. She is currently amongst the mentors of the reality television show, Supermodel Of The Year.

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year 2019: These 6 Contestants Managed To Impress The Judges

Family Life

Ujjwala has four sisters, one of them being Sonali Raut. The two sisters reportedly share a very close relationship. Ujjwala was married to Maxwell Sterry on 19 June 2004 and the couple divorced in 2011. They have one daughter. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo:

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year Updates: Know About The Top 10 Contestants

Also Read | Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.