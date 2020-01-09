Shaheen Bhatt Is Alia Bhatt's Older Sister; Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Her

Shaheen Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor-director Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is also the sister of actor Alia Bhatt. She made it to headlines when she opened up about living with depression for years.

Shaheen has a loyal fan following on her social media accounts. In the year 2018, she released her book, I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier. In her book, she has revealed many incidents that seem to be detailed descriptions of her emotions.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Shaheen Bhatt, who is reportedly unwittingly commonly known as Alia’s Bhatt’s older sister.

Completed editing and filmmaking course in London:

Shaheen Bhatt who is a writer and author of, I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier has done a course in Editing and Filmmaking. She has done this course in London. It is a course that prepares its students to edit video footage that can be used for commercials, documentaries, television shows, and films.

Assistant director of Raaz 3D

Shaheen was the assistant director in the film, Raaz 3. Raaz 3 is a Bollywood horror-thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

The movie, featuring Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi, and Esha Gupta, is the third instalment in the Raaz series. The movie released in the year 2012 and received positive reviews.

The movie was a super hit at the box office and marked the beginning of Shaheen Bhatt in the Bollywood industry.

Written scenes for Jism 2 and Zeher

Shaheen Bhatt, who has come into limelight after the release of her book, I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier, has been writing even before that.

In an interview with a leading media portal, she revealed that she has written a few scenes for films like Jism 2 and Zeher. Although a few sources from media portals say that she has also written scenes for movies like Aashiqui 2, this information is unconfirmed.

