Know Zaid Darbar's Net Worth Ahead Of His Wedding With Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar, son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar, has been making headlines ever since the announcement of his wedding with model-actor Gauahar Khan began making rounds on the internet. Zaid Darbar is known to be very active on social media handle and is also often seen giving sneak peeks into his private and professional life. Talking about Zaid Darbar, here’s taking a look at his network ahead of his wedding with Gauahar Khan.

Zaid Darbar's net worth

Zaid Darbar has many sources of income some of which are his Instagram posts, music videos and many more. According to wikicelebs.com, Zaid Darbar’s net worth can be expected to be around 70 – 80 lakhs as of 2020. It is also reported that most of his revenue comes from his promotional Instagram posts and videos. As per his profession, Zaid Darbar is an actor, dancer and a social media influencer.

About Ismail Darbar's son

Zaid Darbar's father is Ismail Darbar, who is a popular music composer. Ismail Darbar’s notable works include Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Kaanchi. Anam’s mother is Farzana Darbar. The actor has two siblings, Awez and Anam. Zaid is often seen posting several pictures and videos with his family on social media.

Zaid Darbar’s career

As fans have seen him mostly on social media apps, the actor is now trying to set foot in Bollywood and try making his career. Zaid has not much of fan following but has surely made a name of himself in the industry. His cousin, Awez Darbar, is among the well-known celebs in the industry and is also famous compared to Zaid. Apart from this, the actor has also starred in two music videos titled Close Relation and Tera Kya Hota.

Also read | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

How did Gauahar Khan meet Zaid Darbar?

Gauahar met Zaid while making a video on TikTok. Since then, they've been sharing some dance videos on their respective social media accounts.

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda's Net Worth Will Leave You Gobsmacked; Read Details

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan’s love story

The two were making headlines when Zaid celebrated Gauahar's birthday this year. Sharing a picture of himself and Gauahar on Instagram, Zaid said, "So I don't think it's too much blue with us! I wish I could type all right here, but I'd rather keep it tiny and articulate it in front of you. You know what you mean to me, G, the happiest birthday of Gau-ahar-jeous". Soon after, the two of them started sharing cute pictures on Instagram.

Also read | Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Share Pics From Their First Pre-wedding Ceremony 'Chiksa'

Also read | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.