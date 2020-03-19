Vijay Deverakonda's Net Worth Will Leave You Gobsmacked; Read Details

Vijay Deverakonda is a very well-known personality in Tollywood.The actor has created a niche for himself with his performance in various content-driven films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Taxiwaala and many more.Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly come a long way and with all the years of hard work, here’s taking a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth.

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda is estimated to have a whopping net worth of approximately $1 million as per 2019. It is also reported that Vijay Deverakonda's annual income is about ₹12 crores. It is said that Vijay Deverakonda’s income source is from his work as an actor and his brand endorsements.

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda owns an expensive BMW car which costs ₹ 89 lakhs. He also owns a lavish house and a few other luxury items in his kitty. In 2019, he also made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy.



4 years later -

Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. pic.twitter.com/6EVUJwmeZA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2019

On the work front

It was recently announced that Vijay Deverakonda will star alongside Ananya Panday in the upcoming film, Fighter. This film is currently one of the most highly anticipated movies. It is reported that Vijay Deverakonda will also have a few fight sequences in the film. Check out their pictures below.

