Kobe Bryant Death: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Condolences To NBA Legend's Family On Twitter

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar mourned the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna along with seven others after the legendary player was involved in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant

The sporting world lost one of its brightest stars on Sunday when legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant was declared dead after he suffered a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles. Tributes and messages have been pouring in for Bryant, who was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending 20 years at the Los Angeles Lakers.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson shares nostalgic throwback images featuring Lakers legend 

Kobe Bryant daughter: Sachin Tendulkar gives condolences to NBA legend's family

Kobe Bryant's talent transcended borders and boundaries as people from around the world were aware of his jaw-dropping talent. Sachin Tendulkar, one of the best cricket players of all time, expressed his sadness regarding Bryant's death and sent wishes of strength to the superstar's family. Have a look at what Tendulkar tweeted.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James in his last social media posts

Tendulkar's tweet was replied to by many of Bryant's fans who mourned the death of their hero.

Kobe Bryant: Here is how it happened

Last night, a helicopter crash was reported in Calabasas, California. Entertainment site TMZ later broke the news of Kobe Bryant's death but many speculated on the legitimateness of the portal's report. While many disregarded the report, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the reports were indeed true.

As tributes started flying in from grieving fans across the globe, it was confirmed that Kobe Bryant had passed away along with his daughter Gianna.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant death: Stephen Curry reacts on sudden and devastating death of Lakers legend

ALSO READ | NBA world devastated after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's tragic death; Tributes pour for Mamba

