Kobe Bryant Death: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Condolences To NBA Legend's Family On Twitter

The sporting world lost one of its brightest stars on Sunday when legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant was declared dead after he suffered a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles. Tributes and messages have been pouring in for Bryant, who was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending 20 years at the Los Angeles Lakers.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson shares nostalgic throwback images featuring Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant daughter: Sachin Tendulkar gives condolences to NBA legend's family

Kobe Bryant's talent transcended borders and boundaries as people from around the world were aware of his jaw-dropping talent. Sachin Tendulkar, one of the best cricket players of all time, expressed his sadness regarding Bryant's death and sent wishes of strength to the superstar's family. Have a look at what Tendulkar tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N8B4Tcr4KU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James in his last social media posts

Tendulkar's tweet was replied to by many of Bryant's fans who mourned the death of their hero.

Wow,words cant explain the sadness I feel not for me hus wife and daughters ,such a good spirit Kobe Bryant rest in peace my dude,you changed the game. — Garvin Antoine (@antoine_garvin) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant: Here is how it happened

Last night, a helicopter crash was reported in Calabasas, California. Entertainment site TMZ later broke the news of Kobe Bryant's death but many speculated on the legitimateness of the portal's report. While many disregarded the report, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the reports were indeed true.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

As tributes started flying in from grieving fans across the globe, it was confirmed that Kobe Bryant had passed away along with his daughter Gianna.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant death: Stephen Curry reacts on sudden and devastating death of Lakers legend

ALSO READ | NBA world devastated after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's tragic death; Tributes pour for Mamba