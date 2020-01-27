Kobe Bryant Death: Packers' Za'Darius Smith Pays Sack-dance Tribute In Pro Bowl Game

Five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and Lakers legend through and through, Kobe Bryant was killed in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier on Sunday. The NBA world was left in shock as sports personalities from all around the world mourned the death of the NBA legend. Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith was one of those who paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Pro Bowl game this past weekend.

Za'Darius Smith just gathered up his teammates to put on a post-sack Kobe tribute pic.twitter.com/80p4ZjrfI1 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Za'Darius Smith gathers teammates for sack-dance tribute to Lakers legend

Little attention was paid to the Pro Bowl game at the Camping World Stadium on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). The city of Los Angeles was joined in mourning by the rest of the United States as sports fans voiced their sorrow at the devastating news of Kobe Bryant's death. While a number of NBA stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on and off the court, Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith also joined in during the Pro Bowl game. Za'Darius Smith gathered his NFC All-Pros teammates for a jump shot celebration in honour of Kobe Bryant. Smith later told reporters that he had planned the tribute with his NFC teammates after they heard the tragic news in the locker room before the game.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Sports personalities across the world mourn death of NBA legend

Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith was joined in tribute by his NFC teammate at the Pro Bowl game. A number of stars including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan joined in the chorus of sorrows following the devastating news of Kobe Bryant's death. Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna was also one of the victims of the helicopter crash in Calabasas. Seven others, including Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and his wife Keri were in the helicopter along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

