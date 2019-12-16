Krystle D'Souza Shows How She Drives Away Monday Blues With A Stunning Photo

Krystle D'Souza is one of the most followed television actors today. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe. D’Souza rose to fame after she played the role of a charming girl in the popular daily soap Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. Ever since then, she has become a social sensation. She is currently winning accolades for her web series Fittrat, and on December 4, she broke the news of starring alongside Emraan Hashmi in Rumi Jaffery’s directorial Chehre. Have a look at what she shared on her social media handle on Monday.

Krystle D’Souza beats Monday blues

Krystle D’Souza’s movie Chehre will also feature legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about her experience as a debutant in Bollywood. Krystle shared that she always wanted to do films, and there was no better opportunity than beginning her journey in Bollywood alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Ever since she has dropped the big news, Krystle D’Souza has become even more active on social media. On December 16, Monday, she took to her Instagram to share a photograph of herself. Donning a blue dress, she was seen twinning with the blue background. As part of the caption, she wrote, 'Beating ‘em Monday blues'. While Ekta Kapoor called her 'pretty', many popular faces from the industry, too, have dropped their comments on Krystle D'Souza's photograph. Have a look.

Have a look at some of the pictures of team 'Chehre' that have been leaked online

You look sooo good with those glasses @emraanhashmi 🤓😍 favourite look 😘 love u EmHash 😘 #Chehre 🖤 pic.twitter.com/BUKyedxR78 — srushti kadam (@srushtik) December 12, 2019

