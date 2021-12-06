Kumkum Actress Sayantani Ghosh Ties The Knot With Longtime Beau Anugrah: See Pics

December 2021 has definitely brought the wedding season in India, especially in the entertainment industry. From film to television, stars are getting hitched this wedding season in private ceremonies in the attendance of their families. Television star Sayantani Ghosh and her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari also added their name to the list of the newly wedded couples as they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. The Kumkum star shared a few glimpses of their wedding via Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayantani Ghosh shared a few photos from her wedding soon after tieing the knot. In the pictures, the Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor wore a red coloured saree with golden accents and matching jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with a bunch of red flowers. On the other hand, Anugrah Tiwari looked dapper in a cream coloured printed sherwani. Sharin the photos, Sayantani wrote, "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs." Several celebrities from the television industry sent heartwarming wishes to the actor on her special day. Chandhini Bhagwanani penned, "Wooiwwwwww congratulations darling you deserve all the love," while Simple Kaul wrote, " u look beautiful Congratulations my darling. lots n lots of love to u." The actor's fans also showered the newlyweds with love in the comment section.

Sayantani ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari's engagement pictures

On December 4, 2021, Sayantani Ghosh also got engaged to her beau in the same ceremony. The engagement ceremony took place a few hours before the wedding. Taking to her Instagram, the Naagin star shared some snaps from the ceremony and penned a heartfelt note for her partner. She talked about their unconditional love and wrote, "The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives. As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that i’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night!" "Thank you @parama_g for helping me with styling the blouse so last min," Sayantani added.

The couple were reportedly dating for the past eight years. On the work front, Sayantani rose to fame with Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan and later worked in several successful TV and reality shows. The actor is currently playing Daljeet in the SabTV show Tera Yaar Hoon Mein.

Image: Instagram/@sayantanighosh0609