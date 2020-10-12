'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Sriti Jha Soaks In Sun While Enjoying Pool Time, Calls It 'finite'

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha recently shared a picture of her enjoying some pool time. In the picture, the actor is seen enjoying the sunset and a scenic view while she enjoys her time in a pool. The picture turned out to be a silhouette image because of the sunlight. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “finite”.

Fans in a huge number showered love on Sriti Jha's picture with several heart and love emoticons. Several users also complimented the scenic view in the picture. Take a look at Sriti Jha's Instagram picture.

Sriti Jha's beach vacation

Earlier, Sriti Jha took to Instagram to share a picture of her where she was seen sitting on a beach in Gokarna, Karnataka. With a scenic view of sand and beach water, the actor was seen gazing at something in distance. She was spotted donning a bikini. Sriti Jha posted the picture with the caption, "Secret beach with @vagabondexperiences". Fans showered love for the actor in the comment section.

Kumkum Bhagya episode updates

Sriti Jha is currently entertaining the audience with her role as Pragya in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. Her chemistry with Shabbir Ahluwalia is widely appreciated by the audience. Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. In the latest episode, Prachi would be asking Pragya and Sarita about the one behind the planning of her accident.

Pragya avoids the question but Sarita tells Shahana and Prachi that Rhea was the one who wanted to murder Prachi. Not just that, she was behind all the other incidents that ruined Prachi’s image, tells Sarita. Ranbir hears this as he stands in the doorway and decides to punish Rhea. But Prachi stops him and tells him not to retaliate in anger. Ranbir says that he will take care of Prachi and holds her hand.

Subhan Allah plays in the background. Shahana smiles and teases them a little. Just as Sarita laughs, Pragya asks what’s going on. Sarita tells them that something is going on between them. Shahana says that they both love each other and that she already knew it. Meanwhile, Pragya arrives and the doctor tells them to take Prachi home.

