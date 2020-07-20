'Kumkum Bhagya': Fire Breaks Out On Sets, Actor Sriti Jha Says 'I Am Absolutely Safe'

Television actor Sriti Jha, who plays the lead of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya took to her Instagram on July 18 and shared that she is absolutely safe after a fire broke out on the sets of the show on Saturday. Sriti posted a picture of herself and wrote, "Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu. We never speak much...mostly. I am at a loss of words with her...But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar."

Sriti's Instagram story

Sriti Jha's note came after a video surfaced on the internet, which gave a glimpse of fire that broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya on Saturday. The incident took place at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai's Chandivali area. As per reports, the cause of the fire was speculated as a short circuit. However, no details are revealed by the makers of the show or the actors.

As per the report of an entertainment portal, Kumkum Bhagya is all set to welcome a new actor in replacement of Naina Singh who played the role of Rhea on the show. Naina decided to walk out from the show and now Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee has been roped in to play the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. She will be playing the role of a 19-year-old in the show.

Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, began shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay too. Reportedly, the makers of the show decided to tweak the story and have more of Nivedita, Prerna, Mr Bajaj and Komolika's parts until Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is fine and totally recovered. The show was earlier put to a halt but will now put forth a new story again.

Kumkum Bhagya episode updates

In the recent Kumkum Bhagya episodes, the show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha sees Ranbir expressing his thoughts to Aryan when the latter is in a good mood. After which Aryan reveals to Ranbir that Prachi has started developing feelings for him. Meanwhile, the twist in the tale comes to light when Shahana further teases Prachi by saying that Ranbir has fallen in love with her. It will be interesting to see if Prachi will confess her love as well.

