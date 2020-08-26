'Kumkum Bhagya's' Sriti Jha Gives Glimpse Of Her 'little Piece Of Heaven' With Friends

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her friends. In the picture, the actor is seen standing in water with her friends. Sriti Jha is spotted donning a wild smile as they all pose for a picture. She is accompanied by her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia.

In the picture, actors Kanchi Kaul, Arjit Taneja, Vin Rana and Charu Mehra can also be spotted as a part of Sriti Jha’s squad. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “A little piece of heaven with @shabirahluwalia @kanchikaul @arjitaneja @4umehra @vinrana @nitasofiani" (sic). Fans in huge number complimented Sriti Jha’s picture and also asked her about her whereabouts. Take a look at Sriti Jha's Instagram picture:

Sriti Jha's wish for co-star Shabir Ahluwalia

In the recent past, actor Shabir Ahluwalia celebrated his birthday. On his special day, Sriti Jha posted a hilarious video and wished Shabir. As seen in the clip, Sriti jumps from end to another, as she sings happy birthday. The still is one of Sriti and Shabir's scenes from their daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya.

On sharing the amusing video, Sriti Jha penned a note for her 'best'. She wrote, "Because I’m your number one fan forever.

Happy birthday to the best of the lot!!! You’re the best Shabir Ahluwalia. Love youuuu." Fans gushed to drop hearts and laughter emoticons. Many were in awe of the Kumkum Bhagya co-stars' chemistry.

Kumkum Bhagya episode updates

As per the latest Kumkum Bhagya episode, Aliya feels Rhea’s pain and decides to reveal the truth about her relationship with Pragya. She remembers how Rhea spoke about her bond with Prachi’s mother. Aliya says that she kept Abhi away from Pragya but says that she cannot let Rhea be away from her mother. She decides to reveal Rhea that Pragya is her mother. Rhea gets shattered and tells Aliya that she is unlucky in love and Prachi is lucky. Aliya promises to not let Ranbir part ways with her. On the other hand, Aliya gets to know that Ranbir stole money from his office to save Prachi from humiliation. Aliya promises to make Pragya’s life hell by giving her the tag of a thief.

