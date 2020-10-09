'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 8, 2020: Rhea Gets To Know The Truth

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 8, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Oct 8

Kumkum Bhagya Oct 8 episode starts as Shahana informs Pragya that Prachi has gained consciousness. Pragya gets happy and Sarita behen thanks Mata Rani for listening to Pragya’s prayers. Pragya cries and she too thanks Mata Rani. Rhea breaks the door to go inside Pragya’s house. Rhea checks inside the room and finds Pragya’s photo frame there. She thinks that Pragya will not talk to her so that’s why Rhea will take Pragya’s photos with her. Rhea opens a photo album and finds Abhi’s picture in it. Then, Rhea gets surprised to see a picture in which Pragya is carrying Rhea. She wonders what was she doing in Pragya’s lap. While looking for more pictures, Rhea finds a picture in which Prachi and she are little babies, and is shocked and has teary eyes.

Rhea tries to find her birthdate on the backside of the picture. Rhea understands that Prachi’s mother, Pragya, is her mother too. Rhea recalls Pragya’s words that whenever Pragya sees Rhea, Pragya feels like she is meeting her other daughter. Pragya had even asked Rhea to become her daughter and Pragya will care for herlike a mother.

The lawyer tells Aaliya that Prachi’s mother knows everything, but she hasn’t filed a complaint as Rhea is not arrested till now. Aaliya thinks that if Pragya came to know that Rhea is her own daughter and thinks if all of them unite then Aaliya will be alone. Aaliya thinks that she doesn't want Pragya to come home. Just as Pragya reaches the hospital, Prachi asks Pragya about the person who was behind her accident. Pragya recalls Rhea’s confession and lies that she is still trying to find out about the person. But, Pragya promises Prachi that nothing will ever happen to Prachi again and Pragya will always protect her. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode updates.

