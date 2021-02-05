'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Pooja Banerjee Is A Total 'water Baby' And These Pictures Are Proof

Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee is ready to hit the beach. She shared a clip in which she can be seen prepping for her visit to the beach. She enjoys a huge following on social media and the clip posted by her was instantly lapped up by her fans and followers. Without a doubt, Pooja is a true water baby and here’s proof. Read ahead to know more.

Pooja Banerjee's Instagram photos

In the clip, Pooja can be seen getting her nails done. She flaunts her plain white nails and later gets a blue wavy effect done on them. She captioned her post saying that the water baby was ready to hit the beach. The song played in the background was Blue Theme from the movie Blue. Take a look at what fans had to say about her post.

Earlier, Pooja shared a throwback picture in which she was seen posing in the pool. She looked gorgeous like a blue mermaid and wore a tail dress. She captioned her post saying that the picture was one of her underwater candids.

A while ago, she treated her fans with another throwback picture. She was seen posing on the beach in a plain yellow bodysuit and paired her look with silver earrings. The beach baby captioned her post saying that she wanted to go back to the paradise where she could feel the sand and see the sunrise.

Before this, Pooja shared yet another post where she was seen having a gala time in the pool. As she posed in multicoloured swimwear, she gazed far away on the other side of the camera and flashed a smile. She captioned her post saying that she missed the pool.

In another post, Pooja could be seen walking between the clean blue sea. She wore a blue printed bodysuit and looked gorgeous in the picture. She again captioned her post saying that she wanted to go back to days like those. She shared this picture during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pooja Banerjee's TV shows

Pooja is known for participating in MTV India's Roadies 8. She portrayed the role of Nivedita Basu in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently playing the lead role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya.

